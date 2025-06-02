Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil reacts after inspiring LA Galaxy to victory over Real Salt Lake

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after inspiring LA Galaxy to victory over Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer.

Paintsil started and played for 71 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake in the round 17 fixture at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

After the match, Painstil took to social to celebrate his outfit success while promising the fans of more victories in subsequent matches.

“Thank you G’s for sticking with us. We look forward to bringing you more smiles” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

LA Galaxy opened the scoring through Lucas Sanabria in the 17th-minute mark as the host went to the halftime break with the advantage.

The host continued their dominance in the match, with the Ghana international netting the second goal in the 55th-minute to cement victory for the host in a high-stake clash at the weekend.

Paintsil was replaced in the 71st-minute by Elijah Wynder after contributing his quota to the club in the match.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian winger has one goal and an assist in 10 appearances in the Major League Soccer this campaign.

Having ended his goal drought, the enterprising attacker will be hoping to maintain momentum in subsequent matches.