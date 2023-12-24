Ghana's Joseph Paintsil sees Red as KRC Genk falls to Anderlecht in Belgium Pro League clash

Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil endured a challenging Saturday as he headed for an early shower during KRC Genk's 2-1 defeat against Anderlecht in the 19th week of the Belgium Pro League.

The highly anticipated match at the Lotto Park witnessed Paintsil accumulating yellow cards, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

The first half concluded in a goalless draw, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. However, after the halftime break, Genk took the lead with Alieu Fadera finding the net in the 70th minute. Theo Leoni swiftly equalized for Anderlecht just four minutes later, setting the stage for a closely contested battle.

Anderlecht secured the crucial victory with Anders Dreyer's goal during stoppage time, adding to the drama of the encounter. Paintsil's untimely exit on injury time overshadowed Genk's efforts to secure a positive result.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian winger has been a key figure for Genk this season, contributing significantly with six goals and four assists in 19 games. Despite the setback in this fixture, Paintsil's overall impact on the team remains noteworthy.

In addition, his compatriot Christopher Baah Bonsu made a cameo appearance for Genk, highlighting the Ghanaian representation in the Belgian Pro League.

Genk will look to regroup and bounce back in subsequent fixtures as they continue their campaign in the highly competitive league.