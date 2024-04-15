Ghana's Joseph Paintsil sets sights on MLS Most Valuable Player title

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has set his sights on clinching the title of the 2024 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player by the season's end.

The 26-year-old joined the American side in the January transfer window from Belgium Pro League club Genk.

Since his arrival, Paintsil has made a significant impact, tallying three goals and three assists in eight appearances for La Galaxy.

In what could be considered his standout performance in a Galaxy shirt, the Black Stars forward scored and provided a crucial assist in the late stages of Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, propelling his side to the top of the Western Conference.

Reflecting on his aspirations for the MVP accolade, Paintsil remarked, "It's something that every player would love to achieve. Whatever happens with MVP, goals assists and everything, first it's the team, and the more the team succeeds, the more the player succeeds. Me being there and finding my name there is a plus for me and makes me happy and makes me work harder."