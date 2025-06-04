Ghana’s Joyce Boatey-Agyei completes CAF Women Instructors Development Program

Ghana’s Joyce Boatey-Agye has completed the CAF Women Instructors Development Program.

The successful completion of the program showcases her exceptional competence as an elite CAF Football Instructor.

In a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, June 4, it said the Confederation of African Football attested to her satisfactory completion of the rigorous program, which included an in-person workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (May 5â€“9, 2025), and an online phase (Marchâ€“April 2025).

After completing the programme, Joyce Boatey-Agyei received official CAF recommendation to teach CAF coaching courses up to the CAF B License level and assist in teaching the advanced CAF A License course.

The Ghana FA statement said CAF Technical Development Director Raul Chipenda highlighted her preparedness in a formal recommendation letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The statement also noted that the letter emphasised CAF's commitment to empowering women in football and urged the GFA to include Boatey-Agyei in future coaching education programs, leveraging her expertise to enhance coaching development.