Ghana’s Kamal Sowah credits strong bond with Standard Liege coach for career resurgence

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah has revealed the strong bond he still shares with his head coach, Carl Hoefkens.

Sowah in the summer reunited with Hoefkens when he joined Standard Liege on loan, having previously worked together at Club Brugge in 2022.

During their previous collaboration, Sowah excelled in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals in seven appearances. He featured in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League in 27 games and provided four assists.

Following a season with limited minutes at Club Brugge in 2022/23, Sowah signed a season-long loan deal with Standard Liege, with an option for a permanent transfer. Since joining Liege, he has scored two goals in five league games, revitalising his club career.

In an interview with De Zondag newspaper, Sowah expressed his joy at reuniting with Carl Hoefkens, stating that their strong bond was all he needed to rejuvenate his career.

He added, "I immediately saw I still had the same bond with Hoefkens. That was all I needed. I am playing football again and I love Liège."