Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana returns to Southampton training after international duty

Southampton have received a boost with the return of winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to training after representing Ghana during the international break, where he helped his country inch closer to qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sulemana did not sustain any injuries while playing for his country and is ready for club football as Southampton prepare to face West Ham in a crucial match to keep their survival hopes alive.

He made an impressive impact coming off the bench in their previous match against Tottenham, where Southampton bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to secure a crucial point in their fight against relegation.

The 21-year-old joined Southampton in January for a club-record fee from Rennes and is slowly settling in. He exhibits glimpses of his brilliance but has yet to persuade the fans, who are understandably impatient given the club's current position at the bottom of the Premier League table.