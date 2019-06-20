GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's Kasim Nuhu offers support to former club Real Mallorca ahead of La Liga playoff against Deportivo La Coruna

Published on: 20 June 2019

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has wished former club Real Mallorca best of luck ahead of their two-legged Spanish La Liga playoff against Deportivo La Coruna.

Los Bermellones are poised to make a return to the Spanish La Liga after finishing 5th on the Segunda Division table.

But Vicente Moreno's men will have to overcome Deportivo La Coruna in a two-legged tie to realise their dream of playing in the top flight for the first time in six years.

Ahead of the first leg encounter, Nuhu who enjoyed a three-year spell at the Estadi de Son Moix, took to twitter to wish his former side good luck ahead of the games.

Wishing @RCD_Mallorca the very best of luck in the play off against Deportivo. Vamos Mallorca🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/yRYK9xLy3c

— Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) June 20, 2019

The first leg will be played on Thursday, June 20, with the return encounter coming off at the Abanca-Raizor three days later.

Nuhu meanwhile, is among 23-man players called up by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Egypt.

