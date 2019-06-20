Ghana's Kasim Nuhu offers support to former club Real Mallorca ahead of La Liga playoff against Deportivo La Coruna

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has wished former club Real Mallorca best of luck ahead of their two-legged Spanish La Liga playoff against Deportivo La Coruna.

Los Bermellones are poised to make a return to the Spanish La Liga after finishing 5th on the Segunda Division table.

But Vicente Moreno's men will have to overcome Deportivo La Coruna in a two-legged tie to realise their dream of playing in the top flight for the first time in six years.

Ahead of the first leg encounter, Nuhu who enjoyed a three-year spell at the Estadi de Son Moix, took to twitter to wish his former side good luck ahead of the games.

Wishing @RCD_Mallorca the very best of luck in the play off against Deportivo. Vamos Mallorca🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/yRYK9xLy3c

— Kassim Nuhu Adams (@KassimAdams24) June 20, 2019

The first leg will be played on Thursday, June 20, with the return encounter coming off at the Abanca-Raizor three days later.

Nuhu meanwhile, is among 23-man players called up by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Egypt.