Ghana’s Kelvin Boateng scores debut goal for First Vienna FC in Austria

Ghanaian attacker Kelvin Boateng grabbed his debut goal for First Vienna FC in their 2-2 draw with Floridsdorfer AC in the Austrian second division.

Boateng was in the starting lineup, playing the full 90 minutes of the exciting contest at Stadion Hohe Warte.

The match got off to a rapid start, with Vienna asserting their dominance in the duels and taking an early lead in the second minute.

Boateng initiated the passing sequence, leading to Ochs passing to the right side. Bauer's cross deflected for a corner, and Bumbic delivered the corner from the right side to the centre. Boateng outpaced the defending players and found the back of the net, giving Vienna the lead.

In the second half, Vienna earned their first corner after 55 minutes, and Ochs sent the ball to the centre. A guest player managed to grab it at the near post and unintentionally pushed it. Steiner attempted a shot on goal, but Wallquist made a crucial save on the line. Monschein was in the right place to push the rebound across the line.

However, the visiting team mounted a late comeback, scoring two goals through Mirnes Becirovic and an own goal by Jürgen Bauer, resulting in a 2-2 draw.

Boateng joined First Vienna in July 2023, signing a two-year contract after parting ways with Slovak side Spartak Trnava. His performance in the match demonstrated his value to the team and his ability to contribute on the field.