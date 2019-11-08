Ghana’s Kennedy Boateng makes injury return for SV Ried

SV Ried defender Kennedy Boateng has been declared fit for the side’s next game.

The hard-tackling guardsman was on the treatment table after suffering an injury in their 1-0 defeat against St Polten in the Austrian Cup last month.

The 22-year-old was named in their matchday squad against Floridsdorfer AC but did not make appearance.

From a personal point of view, the situation has eased in this training week.

"In the international break we will again set different priorities.With the ailing players, of course, the regeneration in the foreground.Also in terms of teambuilding, we have something planned again," says coach Gerard Baumgartner.

Boateng has scored one goal in 11 league games for the club.