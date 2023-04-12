Ghana's Kingsley Asante Ofori makes Finish league Team of the week

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Asante Ofori has been named in the Team of the Week of the season in the Finnish Veikkausliiga after the first round of matches.

The 21-year-old capped off a superb performance on the opening day of the Finish top-flight with a goal and an assist against FC Haka to ensure SJK Seinajoki claimed all three points.

Asante Ofori laid on an accurate pass to Jake Dunwoody, who finished it off in the second minute of the game to give SJK Seinajoki the lead at the OmaSp Stadion.

FC Haka who were determined to gain at least a point from the game responded well in the second half with the equaliser in the 53rd minute through Ryan Mahuta.

However, Ofori hunted FC Haka once more with a stunning finish. The attacker latched on to a pass from Brazilian defender Murilo in the 67th minute to hand SJK Seinajoki their first win.

The Ghanaian who was adjudged the most valuable player in the encounter has now been included in the team of the week.

SJK Seinajoki will be playing Honka in their next match. Honka lost 2-0 in their opening game to HJK