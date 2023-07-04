Ghana's Kingsley Schindler on the radar of two Turkish clubs

Following the expiration of his contract with FC Cologne, Ghana midfielder Kingsley Schindler has emerged as a key target for two Turkish clubs.

Samsunspor and Adana Demirspor are both interested in signing Schindler, who has recently performed well in the German Bundesliga.

According to Turkish sources, a contract between Samsunspor and Kingsley Schindler is likely to be reached in the next few days.

Kingsley Schindler's contract with German Bundesliga team FC Cologne has ended, and he is said to have turned down a new offer in order to explore alternative options.

The 29-year-old made 70 appearances for the German outfit producing nine assists and scoring twice.

His camp is currently weighing the options and will make the best decision for the player, despite the fact that the agreement made by FC Cologne remains on the table.

Kingsley Schindler believes he will end up at a suitable club where he would be a significant player and receive consistent playing time.

The German-born Ghanaian featured for the Black Stars in their Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier against Angola in March.