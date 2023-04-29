Ghana's Kudus Mohammed named in Dutch Eredivisie team of the season

Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been named in the Dutch Eredivisie team of the season due to his exceptional performances throughout the campaign.

Despite his team, Ajax, currently sitting in third place, 11 points behind leaders Feyenoord, Kudus has been a standout player at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Kudus' contribution of 11 goals and 2 assists in the Eredivisie has earned him a prestigious spot in the team of the season, with a few matches still left to play.

His performances have caught the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

After being sidelined for two weeks with a slight muscle injury, Kudus has resumed training and will be available for Ajax's upcoming KNVB Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Kudus' inclusion in the team of the season is a testament to his talent and potential, and it is no surprise that he has attracted the attention of top European clubs.

Ajax fans will be hoping that he can continue his impressive form and help the team finish the season strongly.