Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah starts pre-season training with Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has commenced pre-season training with Italian giants Inter Milan ahead of the coming campaign.
The 29-year-old joined the the Nerazzurri last week on a three year contract after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.
He was joined by fellow new signings Raja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez as the Italian giants prepare for the upcoming Serie A campaign.
Twenty four players have been called up for the pre-season camp at the Suning Training Centre that will run from today on Monday 9th July until Sunday 22nd July.
Here is the list in full:
GOALKEEPERS: Berni, Dekic, Handanovic, Padelli
DEFENDERS: Asamoah, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, de Vrij, Nolan, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Zappa
MIDFIELDERS: Emmers, Gagliardini, Nainggolan, Roric, Borja Valero
FORWARDS: Candreva, Colidio, Eder, Karamoh, Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Politano