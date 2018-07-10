Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah starts pre-season training with Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has commenced pre-season training with Italian giants Inter Milan ahead of the coming campaign.

The 29-year-old joined the the Nerazzurri last week on a three year contract after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.

He was joined by fellow new signings Raja Nainggolan and Lautaro Martinez as the Italian giants prepare for the upcoming Serie A campaign.

Twenty four players have been called up for the pre-season camp at the Suning Training Centre that will run from today on Monday 9th July until Sunday 22nd July.

Here is the list in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Berni, Dekic, Handanovic, Padelli

DEFENDERS: Asamoah, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, de Vrij, Nolan, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Zappa

MIDFIELDERS: Emmers, Gagliardini, Nainggolan, Roric, Borja Valero

FORWARDS: Candreva, Colidio, Eder, Karamoh, Icardi, Lautaro Martinez, Politano