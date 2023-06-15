Ghana’s Kwadwo Opoku receives red card in Los Angeles FC's defeat to Houston Dynamo

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku endured a frustrating evening as he was sent off in Los Angeles FC's 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo at the BMO Stadium in the MLS on Thursday.

Despite coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute to replace Denil Maldonaldo, Opoku's presence on the pitch was short-lived.

Prior to the game, Los Angeles FC held the advantage in the head-to-head record with five wins against Houston Dynamo FC's three wins, with four draws. However, it was Houston Dynamo FC who took the lead through Micael's well-placed left-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box, capitalizing on a set-piece situation.

In the 79th minute, the match took a turn for the worse for Los Angeles Football Club as Kwadwo Opoku was shown a red card for a foul, leaving his team to finish the game with ten players.

Opoku, who has made 15 appearances in the MLS this season, scoring twice and providing one assist, has been attracting attention from several clubs. The 21-year-old forward has been linked with a potential move to Nice, VfB Stuttgart, Bordeaux, Rangers, and Celtic, indicating the growing interest in his talents.

Opoku's red card adds to the disappointment of the match for Los Angeles FC, who were unable to find an equalizer despite their efforts. The young Ghanaian will now face a suspension, further complicating his team's upcoming fixtures in the league.