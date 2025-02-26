Ghana’s Kwaku Osei Bonsu marks return with match-winner for Spartak Subotica

Ghanaian forward Kwaku Osei Bonsu made a dream return from injury, scoring the decisive goal to secure Spartak Subotica’s 1-0 victory over Jedinstvo in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Introduced at the start of the second half, Bonsu replaced Ilija Babic and immediately injected energy into Subotica’s attack with his intelligent runs behind the defense.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute when the former Bechem United striker expertly controlled a pass, evaded the onrushing goalkeeper, and slotted home with his left foot. Moments later, he nearly doubled his tally with a similar move but found the side netting.

Bonsu’s return is a welcome boost for Subotica after an injury-hit campaign that has limited him to just eight appearances. His goal helped lift the club to 10th place in the Serbian SuperLiga standings.