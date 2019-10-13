Ghana’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt appears on Norwich City wishlist

Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has emerged as a transfer target for English Premier League side Norwich City.

BILD says the Canaries are interested in signing the 25-year-old from Bayern Munich in January.

The Ghanaian has featured just twice at first-team level since joining in 2017.

However, he has been prolific for Die Bayern's second string.

And Canaries boss Daniel Farke's contacts in Germany have urged him to make a move.

He has scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 11 games for Bayern II this term.