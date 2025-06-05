Ghana’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt signs for German third-tier club Alemannia Aachen

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has completed a move to German third-tier side Alemannia Aachen following a stint in Turkey with ÅžanlÄ±urfaspor.

The 30-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee after making 37 appearances and scoring six goals in the just-ended Turkish First League season.

His transfer brings him back to familiar territory in German football, where he made a name for himself in the lower divisions.

Born in Hamburg, Wriedt began his senior career with FC St. Pauli II in the Regionalliga Nord during the 2012/13 campaign. He rose to prominence in 2015 after a prolific spell with LÃ¼neburger SK Hansa, where his 23 goals and eight assists made him the league’s top scorer.

That form earned him a move to VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck in the 3. Liga, where he recorded 20 goal involvements in his debut professional season.

His breakthrough prompted Bayern Munich to sign him for their second team, where Wriedt became a prolific scorer. In 98 matches, he netted 71 goals and provided 22 assists, playing a key role in Bayern II’s promotion to the 3. Liga and earning back-to-back top scorer titles.

After a two-year spell in the Dutch Eredivisie with Willem II Tilburg, he returned to Germany for stints with OsnabrÃ¼ck and Holstein Kiel before moving to Turkey.

The experienced striker becomes a key addition as Aachen aim to bolster their promotion ambitions.