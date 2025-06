Ghana’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt signs for German third-tier club Alemannia Aachen

Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has completed a move to German third-tier side Alemannia Aachen following a stint in Turkey with Şanlıurfaspor.

The 30-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee after making 37 appearances and scoring six goals in the just-ended Turkish First League season.

His transfer brings him back to familiar territory in German football, where he made a name for himself in the lower divisions.

Born in Hamburg, Wriedt began his senior career with FC St. Pauli II in the Regionalliga Nord during the 2012/13 campaign. He rose to prominence in 2015 after a prolific spell with Lüneburger SK Hansa, where his 23 goals and eight assists made him the league’s top scorer.

That form earned him a move to VfL Osnabrück in the 3. Liga, where he recorded 20 goal involvements in his debut professional season.

His breakthrough prompted Bayern Munich to sign him for their second team, where Wriedt became a prolific scorer. In 98 matches, he netted 71 goals and provided 22 assists, playing a key role in Bayern II’s promotion to the 3. Liga and earning back-to-back top scorer titles.

After a two-year spell in the Dutch Eredivisie with Willem II Tilburg, he returned to Germany for stints with Osnabrück and Holstein Kiel before moving to Turkey.

The experienced striker becomes a key addition as Aachen aim to bolster their promotion ambitions.