Ghana's Lawrence Ati-Zigi extends St Gallen stay until 2026/27 season

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has penned a fresh deal with St Gallen, securing his presence at the Swiss club until the culmination of the 2026/27 campaign.

Ati-Zigi made his move to St Gallen from French outfit FC Sochaux in January 2020, swiftly cementing his position as a regular in goal and proving to be a dependable pillar for the team.

Throughout his tenure at GrÃ¼nweiss, the goalkeeper evolved into a national team stalwart, notably donning the gloves for his homeland Ghana during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to tie Lawrence to the FCSG on a long-term basis. He is a top performer and impresses not only on the pitch but also outside with his professionalism, prudence, and charisma.

"During our discussions, it became clear that there was a desire for an extension on both sides. We are pleased about Lawrence's commitment. This is a great sign for our FCSG," remarked Roger Stilz, sports director of FC St.Gallen.

In the ongoing season, Ati-Zigi has maintained five clean sheets, further solidifying his standing as a key asset for St Gallen.