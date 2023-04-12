Ghana’s Lawrence Ati Zigi pleased with St. Gallen's away draw against FC Lugano

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi has expressed his satisfaction with St. Gallen FC's league draw against FC Lugano on Monday.

Despite going behind in the 22nd minute due to a goal from Steffen Renato, St. Gallen managed to secure a vital away point thanks to Akolo Chadrac's injury-time equaliser.

Ati Zigi, who played the full 90 minutes, took to social media to share his thoughts on the game.

The 29-year-old has been in fine form this season, keeping four clean sheets in 27 appearances for St. Gallen. He has also saved 88 of the 121 shots he has faced, giving him a save percentage of 72.73%.

The draw leaves St. Gallen in third place in the Swiss Super League.