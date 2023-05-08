Ghana's Lawrence Ofori named Liga Portugal 2 Player of the Month for April

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori has been named Player of the Month for April in Liga Portugal 2, in recognition of his impressive performances for his club, Moreirense.

The 24-year-old played a key role in securing promotion to the top flight for next season, with his incredible run in April culminating in the award.

Ofori featured in all five games in April and scored two goals in the 7-4 victory over Benfica B. He has scored a total of five goals for the club in the second tier this season, with a scoring frequency of 334 minutes.

He is currently on loan from Famalicao and is expected to return to his parent club in the summer, although there have been no indications of any last-minute changes.

The Player of the Month award is a testament to Ofori's impressive performances on the pitch, which have helped his team secure promotion and have also caught the attention of fans and experts alike.

His contributions are expected to be crucial for Moreirense as they prepare for the challenges of the top flight next season.