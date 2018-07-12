Ghana's Majeed Waris reports for FC Porto's pre-season training

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has reported as FC Porto returned to work Monday at the Center for Training and Sports Training PortoGaia, in Olival.

After a day off, Sérgio Conceição trained in the morning and afternoon as they began preparations ahead of the new season.

The Dragons returned to work again on Tuesday, again at Olival, behind closed doors.

Waris is contracted for four year with FC Porto following an automatic activation of the permanent clause in his loan deal.

The 26-year-old initially joined the Lisbon-based side on loan from FC Lorient during the January transfer window.

And having helped the side to win the Liga NOS, both Waris and the club decided to extent their relationship.