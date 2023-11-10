Ghana's majority leader Kyei Mensah Bonsu calls for patience with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

The Majority Leader in Parliament Kyei Mensah Bonsu has called for patience and support for Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars, as the team seek to overcome recent challenges and rebuild for the future.

Hughton has come under massive pressure following poor results and performances since he took over as coach of the national teams with multiple results suggesting a decision is in place to axe the former Newcastle United boss

In an interview on Sompa FM in Sunyani, the seasoned politician emphasised the need to give the coach time and space to work on team improvements.

"Honestly, I haven't been able to watch any of Ghana's last four matches, so I'm not in a good position to judge the performance of the team. However, if you are building a team and you are targeting immediate results, it will hurt the team."

In 1990 when Dutch manager Clemens Westerhof was charged to rebuild the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria, he initially struggled with fans even calling for his sack at some point but with patience, Nigeria went to the 1990 AFCON finals losing narrowly to Algeria, the host, to whom they have already been beaten 5-1 in their first match."

Ghana are preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with matches against Madagascar and Comoros scheduled for November 17 and 21 respectively.