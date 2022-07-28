Ghana’s Michael Aboagye wins Sudan Premier League golden boot after scoring FIVE goals on final day

Michael Oppong Aboagye finished the season strong, scoring five goals on the final day to win the Sudan Premier League golden boot.

Since his debut for Al-Hilal, the Ghanaian forward has been unstoppable and unsurprisingly finished with a well-deserved personal award.

On Tuesday, he was in action as his team faced Al Khartoum at the Kober Stadium in their final game of the season.

He put on another strong performance, scoring five goals against the opponent.

At the end of 90 minutes, Al-Hilal had cruised to an exciting 9-3 victory over Al Khartoum.

Aboagye finished the season with 18 goals and five assists in 29 games, thanks to the five goals.

His goals helped Al-Hilal finish third in the Sudan Premier League standings, earning him the goal king award.