Ghana’s Michael Agbekpornu excited to begin new chapter with Croatian club

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu is eager to kickstart his journey with Croatian top-flight side, NK Slaven Belupo.

Agbekpornu completed his move to the Croatian club on Monday after leaving Albanian outfit KF Egnatia.

The talented midfielder has committed to a three-year deal, extending his stay at NK Slaven Belupo until 2026. Agbekpornu views this transfer as a significant step forward in his career and sees the Croatian league as a great platform for future growth and success.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Agbekpornu stated, "I cannot wait to get started with Slaven Belupo. It's an exciting opportunity for me. I am aware of the strength of the Croatian league and the challenges that lie ahead, but I believe in the abilities of my new teammates and our collective potential to achieve our goals."

Agbekpornu is determined to give his utmost effort on the pitch, promising to showcase his dedication and contribute to the team's success. He added, "I will give everything I have for the full 90 minutes, and I hope that my performances will reflect the quality and commitment I bring. I am eagerly anticipating the start of the championship and cannot wait for everything to begin."

Having joined KF Egnatia in July 2021, Agbekpornu made a significant impact during his time at the club, featuring in 62 matches across various competitions.

Last season, he played a pivotal role in Egnatia's campaign, helping them secure a commendable third-place finish in the Albanian League.