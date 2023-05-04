Ghana's Michael Baidoo on cloud nine after leading Elfsborg to stunning comeback win

In a stunning comeback, Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo led Elfsborg to a 6-1 victory over Halmstads BK in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday night.

After the match, Baidoo expressed his gratitude to God and his team for the impressive performance.

"Same God," Baidoo tweeted alongside pictures from the match, thanking God for his blessings and inspiration during the game.

Baidoo's equalizer in the 55th minute was a turning point in the match, inspiring Elfsborg to push forward and take control of the game. After falling behind to Halmstads BK's Viktor Erik Vidar Granath's strike in the 41st minute, Baidoo's goal sparked a six-goal flurry for Elfsborg.

"I'm happy to have scored and helped the team to a win," Baidoo said after the match. "It's always good to contribute to the team's success, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so."

Baidoo, who has two assists and one goal in six league games this season, has been a regular for Elfsborg and hopes to maintain his good form as the season progresses.

"I'm focused on the next game and helping the team to achieve our goals this season," Baidoo added. "We have a good team, and we're all working hard to be successful."

Elfsborg currently sits third in the Allsvenskan standings with 13 points, just two points behind league leaders AIK Stockholm.