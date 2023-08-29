Ghana’s Michael Baidoo scores to inspire IF Elfsborg to victory in Sweden

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo continued to display his impressive form for IF Elfsborg as they secured a thrilling victory on Monday evening in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role, contributing both a goal and an assist in a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Norrkoping on matchday 21 of the top-tier league.

Baidoo's influence was evident right from the start as he set up Ahmed Qasem for the opening goal in the 11th minute, giving Elfsborg the lead.

The attacking midfielder then showcased his own scoring prowess, finding the net just nine minutes later by capitalizing on a pass from Niklas Hult, doubling the advantage for the home side.

Heading into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead, Elfsborg's dominance persisted as Jeppe Okkels added a third. Despite Norrkoping's late surge, with Marco Lund and Vito Hammershoj-Mistrati scoring in the final 25 minutes, their efforts fell short as Elfsborg emerged victorious.

This victory helped Elfsborg increase their lead in the Swedish league table. They are now solidly positioned with only nine games left in the season.

Baidoo has played a crucial role in the team's success. He has only missed one league match this season and has contributed three goals and five assists in 20 games. Baidoo's consistent performance continues to drive IF Elfsborg's aspirations in the Allsvenskan.