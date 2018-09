An Instagram post by Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien still shows he has Persib Bandung in his heart even though he is no more at the club.

Essien joined the Indonesian club in March, 2017 signing a two years deal but he parted ways with the club just after a year.

The former Chelsea midfielder took to his Instagram to congratulate Persib Bandung after their victory on Sunday indicating his sympathy for the club.