Ghana's Mohammed Kudus earns MOTM in West Ham's comeback victory

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased an outstanding performance on Saturday, earning him the title of man of the match as West Ham secured a comeback win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Despite conceding a penalty that allowed Burnley to take the lead, Kudus played a pivotal role in the Hammers' 2-1 victory, contributing two crucial assists.

In the early stages of the second half, Burnley were awarded a penalty after an incident involving Kudus, a decision that sparked debate on social media due to its perceived softness. Jay Rodriguez successfully converted the penalty, giving the hosts the lead.

However, Kudus redeemed himself in the late stages of the game with a stellar performance.

He provided the assists for Divin Mubama (eventually credited as an own goal) and Tomas Soucek, securing a comeback win for West Ham United.

With this victory, Kudus and West Ham continue their positive trajectory in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old midfielder now boasts two goals and one assist in 10 Premier League appearances.

Kudus has been impressive since joining West Ham from Ajax for £38million in the summer transfer window.