Ghana's Mohammed Kudus promises more after scoring debut Premier League goal

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has promised that there is more to come from him after scoring his debut Premier League goal.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who recently joined West Ham United from Ajax, came off the bench to score in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at London Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Kudus expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans for helping him settle into the team and stated: "I feel there is a lot under my belt coming but definitely the team, the coaches and everyone around helped me to settle in and it feels like a family already, and the fans have been amazing as well. So credit to everyone around the whole team for helping me settle quite well. I’m still learning and I feel there is more for me to give."

The goal is Kudus' debut Premier League goal in five appearances this season. The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has a goal in two appearances to credit in the UEFA Europa League for the Hammers.

Kudus will now turn his attention to international duty as Ghana prepare to take on the USA and Mexico in international friendly games.