Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus signs five-year contract with West Ham United in €44.5 million transfer

Attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has finalised a five-year agreement with the possibility of an additional year at West Ham United.

The signing comes ahead of his €44.5 million transfer from Ajax.

Having flown to London on Saturday, the 23-year-old underwent a medical evaluation with the Premier League club, and his move is anticipated to be officially announced by Monday. The comprehensive deal also encompasses a 10% sell-on clause.

Kudus recently exhibited his scoring prowess with a hat-trick for Ajax in their 4-1 triumph over Ludogorets during a Europa League qualifier match on Thursday night.

Throughout the current transfer window, the Ghana international had garnered interest from several other Premier League clubs. Brighton reportedly had made substantial progress toward signing him from Ajax earlier in August. Additionally, Chelsea had initiated contact with Ajax the previous month regarding a potential deal for Kudus.

West Ham United and Ajax have already engaged in transfer dealings this summer, with Edson Alvarez's €40 million move to the Premier League club being finalized earlier in the month.

Kudus has been in exceptional form, already contributing four goals and one assist in the current season, building upon his impressive tally of 17 goals in all competitions for Ajax in the previous season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Ajax in 2020 from Nordsjaelland, signing a five-year deal. In April, he turned down a one-year contract extension, setting the stage for his imminent move to West Ham.