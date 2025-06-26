Ghana's Mohammed Sofo scores as NY Red Bulls draw with Toronto

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sofo continued his impressive MLS form, scoring his fifth goal of the season in New York Red Bulls' 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a clinical finish, maintaining his strong attacking output despite limited starting opportunities.

Sofo, who has made 12 appearances (8 starts) this campaign, now averages a goal every 142 minutes for the Red Bulls.

His latest contribution helped secure a valuable road point, keeping New York in playoff contention with 28 points from 19 matches.

Toronto's Theo Corbeanu canceled out Sofo's opener in the 51st minute, with both teams unable to find a winner despite six minutes of added time.

The result leaves New York level on points with NY City FC in the tightly contested Eastern Conference, where just seven points separate seventh from fourteenth place.