Ghana's Musah Mohammed confident of thriving in any league after standout season in Turkey

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed says he is ready to take on new challenges in world football following a strong debut campaign in the Turkish Super Lig with Bodrum FK.

The 23-year-old believes his experience in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues has prepared him to succeed anywhere.

Mohammed featured in 25 matches last season for Bodrum, contributing four assists and playing an influential role as the club navigated its first-ever season in the Turkish top flight.

His performances have not only drawn praise but also boosted his confidence as he considers the next phase of his career.

“The Turkish Super Lig is one of the difficult leagues,” he told Joy Sports. “As you see right now, there’s Leroy Sane, he’s at Galatasaray nowâ€¦ so you can see the league has big players and a lot of experienced players.”

“For me to be able to play in the Super Lig, I don’t think I can’t play in any league outside Turkey.”

Mohammed began his footballing journey with Ghanaian lower-tier side Bectero, before earning opportunities to trial with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

He launched his professional career with Ankaraspor, then moved to EyÃ¼pspor, and eventually signed for Bodrum FK.

With a full season of top-flight football under his belt, the dynamic midfielder is eager to keep rising.