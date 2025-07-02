Ghana's Musah Mohammed reveals Besiktas move collapsed over agent demands

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed has disclosed that a potential move to Turkish giants Besiktas fell through early in his career due to financial disagreements involving his agent.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the 23-year-old explained that the incident occurred during his teenage years when he was still trying to establish himself in Turkish football.

At the time, Mohammed trialled with top clubs, including Fenerbahce and Besiktas, but ultimately lost out on a dream opportunity because of contract negotiations beyond his control.

“The trials at Fenerbahce is kind of difficult, but for BeÅŸiktaÅŸ, it was successful. They liked me, but, you know, there was some misunderstanding between the club and my agent,” he said.

Asked about how he reacted to the breakdown of talks, Mohammed admitted it was a tough moment.

“I was kind of a little bit down because such a big club, if they like you, I think it's a good thing. But what can I do, nothing, because that's the beginning of my career, so I just let everything pass.”

Mohammed began his football development with Ghanaian lower-tier side Bectero before moving to Turkey. He started his professional career at Ankaraspor, then moved to EyÃ¼pspor before signing for Bodrum FK.

He played a pivotal role for Bodrum in the 2023/24 Turkish Super Lig season, featuring in 25 games and providing four assists.