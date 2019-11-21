Ghana's Nasiru Mohammed returns to Levski Sofia training after injury recovery

Ghana midfielder Nasiru Mohammed has returned Levski Sofia training after recovering from a minor injury.

Mohammed has been nursing an injury before the Bulgarian league was put on hold for the international break.

The 25-year-old however made a quick return to training on Wednesday ahead of their duel against Tsarskoe Selo on Sunday.

Mohammed joined the capital-based outfit on a three-year deal in the summer after spending eight successful years with Swedish side Hacken BK.

He has performed poorly at the club which has prompted the club’s decision to offload him in the forthcoming winter transfer window.