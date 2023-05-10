Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei earns plaudits from Hammarby coach after bagging MoTM gong in Mjallby stalemate

Fast-rising Ghanaian Nathaniel Adjei performed admirably as a makeshift right-back on Tuesday night as Hammarby IF drew a blank against Mjallby in the Swedish Allveskan at the Tele2 Arena.

Following successive defeats to Malmo and Norrkoping, Hammarby entered the game against Mjallby determined to return to winning ways.

Coach Martí Cifuentes was left light at the right-back position following the absence of Simon Strand who picked a red card in their defeat at Norrkoping.

Adjei, a developing center-back, was selected by the Spanish coach to fill Strand's position.

Adjei finished the game as the player of the match with a rating of 86 and hardly ever made a mistake.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Coach Cifuentes heaped praises on the 20-year-old defender's performance despite the squad not achieving the desired outcome.

“Adjei is young but a fantastic player. He did not put a foot wrong. I like him.”

“I hope to see more of such performances this season,” Cifuentes told reporters.

Adjei joined the Bajens from Ghanaian second-tier outfit Danbort FC in 2021.