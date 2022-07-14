Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei eyes spot in Hammarby IF first team

Ghanaian youngster Nathaniel Adjei has promised to remain prudent as he targets a spot in the first team at Swedish outfit Hammarby IF.

Adjei, 19, put pen on a paper for a four-year contract with the Green and White lads earlier this week.

He was part of Martí Cifuentes’ squad that travelled to Spain for their pre-season tour in February.

The budding guardsman been tipped to take the Tele2 Arena by storm after hugely impressing during his loan spell with the club’s youth side last term.

However, Adjei is not is taking nothing for granted.

“Hammarby is a wonderful club. Playing at Tele2 Arena is the dream. It’s my main goal. As long as I can keep getting better and impressing in training, hopefully I can get a chance,” Adjei told GHANASoccernet.com

"I have to put that expectation to one side. I have to carry on working hard and keep putting everything in to training and games."

The former Danbort FC centre-back expressed his gratitude to Inter Allies FC chief Omar El-Eter for playing a major role in his career.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank [Mr] Omar for helping me realize this dream. I do appreciate everything he’s done for me. And also, my family and friends who’ve got my back since day one.”

Adjei has made 14 appearances this season for Hammarby second team this season.