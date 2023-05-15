Ghana’s Nathaniel Adjei over the moon after hitting maiden Hammarby IF goal

Ghana youth star Nathaniel Adjei could not hide his delight after hitting a debut goal for Hammarby IF in the victory against Djurgarden on Sunday.

Adjei, 20, opened his goal scoring account for Hammarby IF in their 4-3 win over bitterest rivals Djurgarden in the ‘Twin Derby’.

The promising guardsman is gradually becoming the toast of the fans following his stupendous performances since replacing the suspended Simon Strand.

“I was quite happy because I had been anticipating this day. Being the first goal of my professional career, I'm thrilled.”

“It's a worthy goal. We've been rehearsing this scenario since the beginning of the season, and although I believe we should be scoring constantly, I'm pleased that this time, we got it right,” Adjei stated on Hammarby TV.

Adjei initially joined the Bajens on loan from Ghanaian second-tier outfit Danbort FC.

The defender’s outings for the second team prompted the club to hand him permanent deal last year.

Adjei is expected to keep his place in the team when the Green and White lads travel to the Gamla Ullevi Stadium to face Goteborg next Sunday.