Ghana's Nathaniel Opoku shines in OH Leuven's impressive win over Oostende

Ghanaian striker Nathaniel Opoku scored in OH Leuven's 4-0 win over Oostende in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday.

Siebe Schrijvers opened the scoring, and Opoku made it 2-0 just before halftime. Thorsteinsson added a third, and Nachon Nsingi sealed the win with a fantastic counter-attack.

The match was briefly halted in the second half due to a communication issue between referees.

Opoku will be pleased with his goal and OH Leuven's dominant display, and hope to find the net in Leuven’s next game.

Opoku joined Leuven in the January transfer window on loan from Leicester City U21 and has since managed six appearances with two goals.

Leicester signed him from US side Ventura County Fusion, where he was as named as the MVP as Fusion defeated the Long Island Rough Riders to win the USL League Two championship in 2022. Opoku scored 11 goals in 16 appearances in 2022 for Ventura County Fusion.