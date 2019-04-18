Ghana's Normalisation Committee yet to pay referees in Special Competition as concerns grow

Local referees have been unpaid since the start of the Ghana FA Special Competition, rubbing claims of improved treatment of match officials.

The Premier League referees are livid with the non-payment of their entitlement, three weeks into the competition.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands there is growing disquiet among the refereeing body amid threats of a boycott if their grievances are not addressed.

The Special Competition head into match day six this weekend with no clear signs of payment of their allowances.

Several of the female referees, who officiated matches in the recently concluded Women's league are also yet to receive their cash.

The current situation is a massive slap on claims that the Normalisation Committee has improved the working condition of referees as the undue delay could cripple attempts to reduce perceived corruption.

Retired referee and Treasurer of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Thomas Nunoo has confirmed the stand-off.

"Only the Normalisation committee can answer why after match day 5 referees are yet to be paid. Initially they told us that our allowances would be paid match after match directly into the referees accounts but there’s nothing since match day one," he told Ghanaian local radio station Happy FM

"We held a meeting with the Normalisation committee and told them to look at the female referees allowances because when they board a bus or even go for an accommodation, they pay the same fees as men so why should they take less.

"We went for a meeting with the Normalisation committee regarding the GHC 850 and we ask them for a breakdown. We didn’t conclude anything during the meeting and we are yet hear from the Normalisation committee. As I speak, I don’t know how much referees are supposed to be paid.

"The women’s competition is over but some female referees are yet to be paid. This clearly shows that the old system hasn’t changed. These referees are telling us that they have sent their account details to the Normalisation committee but they saying they haven’t received anything from the referees.

"The Normalization committee only paid the preliminary stage and even with that, not all female referees got their money. It’s very demotivating because some referees borrowed monies to go and officiate matches."

The interim Ghana FA has been touting its credentials, claiming they have done enough to improve the working conditions of match officials in the West African nation since taking over.