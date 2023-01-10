Ghana's NSA chief confirms why its need $2m from Ghana's World Cup money 

National Sports Authority Director General Professor Peter Twumasi has explained why it has requested for $2 million from Ghana's World Cup money.

Ghana earned $9 million from their participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Professor Peter Twumasi, in an interview confirmed his outfit has made the request to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for a share of Ghana’s World Cup money because it played a crucial role in the qualification.

“The NSA contributed immensely to the Black Stars being able to qualify for the World Cup and even the AFCON, preparation wise. All we are saying is that, $2m earned from the World Cup, so we can also prepare for other major activities to take place because we would soon play AFCON, World Cup qualifiers so we need to prepare ”he said on Happy FM.

Giving more clarifications on the state on stadiums and sporting centers in the country and if it would be ready for major sports activities, Prof. Twumasi said,

“The responsibilities of the NSA are many, we operate nationwide and take care of all sporting activities in the country. The NSA handles all developments and promotions, infrastructures and everything needed for any sports activities in the country".

“We have seen the Accra sports Stadium for instance undergo some renovations under the leadership of His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo but there is more to be done”.

"There is a lot to be done and monies earned from GPL clubs is not enough to run affairs, monies budgeted for NSA from the National budget is not enough so we need everyone's support" He added.