GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana's Osman Bukari discusses what he brings to Austin FC

Published on: 02 July 2024
Ghana's Osman Bukari discusses what he brings to Austin FC

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is settling in at Austin FC after joining the Major League Soccer club from Red Star Belgrade recently. 

The move brings Bukari's winning mentality to Austin, having secured consecutive league and cup titles with his former team.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff is excited about Bukari's arrival, praising the player's dynamic style.

In a recent interview, Bukari discussed his strengths on the field, highlighting his pace, dribbling skills, and ability to make runs for passes from midfield or defence.

"I have speed, dribbling so I use that all of the time," Bukari explained. "When my midfielder or defender has the ball, I need to make the runs so that they can put the ball behind the defenders so that’s my quality I have. One against one, good finishing that’s the quality I have."

While Bukari awaits his official debut for Austin FC, he has already integrated well with the team following his participation in Ghana's recent World Cup qualifiers.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more