Ghana's Osman Bukari excited after scoring 8th league goal for Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has expressed delight after helping his team, Red Star Belgrade thump Spartak Subotica in a 4-1 victory in the Serbian top flight.

Red Star Belgrade played the entire game on the front foot with Osman Bukari posing as a menace in the defence of his opponents.

He set the ball rolling with a swift run that got him his eighth goal of the season. Bukari picked up a diligent pass from Aleksandar Katai, beat two defenders together with the goalkeeper and finished it off brilliantly in the seventh minute.

His team went on to add three more goals after Spartak Subotika scored the equaliser a minute after Bukari's goal.

The former KAA Gent winger took to his official Twitter handle to write, "A very important win. Thanks to the fans for the support. Alhamdullilah for another goal🙏🏽🔴⚪️🔥 "

https://twitter.com/OsmanBukari9/status/1643703982068494337?s=20

Bukari will hope to continue his scoring form when Red Star Belgrade take on Radnicki 1923 on Monday at the Stadion Rajko Mitić.