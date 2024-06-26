Ghana's Osman Bukari excited for Austin FC: "Beautiful city, amazing fans"

Ghana winger Osman Bukari is looking forward to his new adventure with Major League Soccer's Austin FC.

Bukari signed a three-year contract with the Texas club after a successful stint with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade.

Always interested in MLS, Bukari didn't hesitate when Austin came calling.

"Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS," he said, "so when this offer came I didn't want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city."

The Ghanaian international is eager to get on the field and impress the fans. "I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch," Bukari told fans after meeting them for the first time.

"I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch."

Bukari joins Austin FC after achieving a domestic double with Red Star Belgrade, winning both the league title and cup in Serbia.

Bukari registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions as Red Star Belgrade.

Before his time at Red Star, Bukari began his career in the youth ranks of Accra Lions.

Bukari made the move to Europe in at age 19, joining AS TrenÄÃ­n in Slovakia. He tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances there, and in 2019/2020, was voted as the team’s best player, to the league’s Best XI, and was a finalist for the league’s Player of the Season award.

Bukari then moved to KAA Gent in Belgium, netting four goals and six assists in 35 games before moving to FC Nantes of the French topflight on a season-long loan.

He was a part of the Nantes team that won the Coupe de France in 2022 and contributed two goals and four assists in 26 matches.

Bukari will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.

At the international level, Bukari is a regular for the Ghana men’s national team and represented Ghana at both the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.