Ghana's Parliament erupts in debate over cost of hosting 2023 African Games

Ghana's Parliament erupted in a heated debate yesterday after Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif failed to disclose the total amount the country spent on hosting the 2023 African Games in March.

Ghana spent over $200 million hosting the games, which included building new sports facilities, including Borteyman Sports Complex and renovating old ones such as the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The issue flared when the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, pointed out the missing information in the Minister's report.

He specifically questioned a $15 million allocation to a company for just 18 days of meals, highlighting the lack of transparency.

While Dr Forson demanded accountability for public funds, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, took a different approach.

He urged his colleagues to praise the Minister for a successful event rather than focusing on spending details.

Another member from the Minority side, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, echoed Dr Forson's concerns.

He directly accused the Minister of hiding the total cost from Parliament.

The tension escalated further when Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a former Majority Leader, defended the Minister.

He argued that finalising the expenditure figures takes time and criticized the Minority Leader for being unreasonable.

The debate reflects the ongoing tension between transparency and celebrating Ghana's success in hosting the Games, which concluded with the country winning a total of 69 medals.