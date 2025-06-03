Ghana's Patricia Kyeraa attends CAF WAFCON preparation seminar in Egypt

Ghanaian Assistant Referee Patricia Kyeraa is currently in Cairo, Egypt, for the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Preparation Seminar, scheduled from 24th to 29th May 2025.

Kyeraa, one of Ghana’s most promising female match officials, successfully passed the mandatory fitness test on Monday, making her eligible for selection for officiating duties at the upcoming WAFCON.

The CAF seminar brings together elite female referees and assistant referees from across the continent for intensive technical, physical and VAR training sessions ahead of the prestigious women’s tournament later this year.

The program is part of CAF’s broader effort to raise officiating standards and ensure excellence in officiating at all levels of the women’s game.

Patricia Kyeraa’s inclusion in the preparatory camp is a significant milestone, not only for her personal career but also for Ghana’s representation in top-tier women’s football officiating.