Ghana’s Patricia Kyeraa participates in WAFCON referees seminar in Cairo

Ghanaian assistant referee Patricia Kyeraa is in Cairo, Egypt, taking part in the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Preparation Seminar, which runs from May 24 to 29, 2025.

Kyeraa, regarded as one of Ghana’s emerging female match officials, successfully passed the mandatory fitness test on Monday, making her eligible for potential officiating duties at the upcoming WAFCON tournament.

The seminar brings together top female referees and assistant referees from across Africa for rigorous technical, physical, and VAR training. It forms part of CAF’s efforts to enhance the quality and consistency of officiating ahead of the continent’s flagship women’s football competition later this year.

Kyeraa’s participation represents a notable achievement for her career and reflects Ghana’s growing influence in elite women’s football officiating circles.