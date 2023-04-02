Ghana's Peter Agblevor scores consolation goal in Musanze FC's heavy defeat in Rwanda

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor found the back of the net for Musanze FC, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 4-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Marines FC in the Rwandan Premier League on Saturday.

The home side took control of the game early on and scored three goals before the hour mark. Thaiba Mbonyumwami scored a brace, while Tuyishime Benjamin added another to give Marines a commanding lead.

Agblevor pulled one back for Musanze in the 75th minute, but it was just a consolation as Nahimana Aminu scored a fourth goal for Marines in the dying minutes of the match.

Despite the defeat, Agblevor has been in good form for Musanze FC since joining from relegated Etoile d’lest. The 29-year-old striker has scored eight goals so far this season.

Musanze FC will be hoping to bounce back from this defeat when they face Rwamagana City FC in their next league game.