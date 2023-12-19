Ghana's president Akufo-Addo set to commission Koforidua Youth and Sports Resource Center on Dec. 28 

Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is set to commission the Koforidua multipurpose youth and sports resource center on December 28, according to Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

In his address to Parliament, Minister Ussif disclosed that President Nana Akufo-Addo will be in attendance to officially commission the Koforidua facility on December 28.

The construction of these youth resource centres, initiated during the tenure of former Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, includes multi-sport facilities in regional locations such as Axim in the Western Region and Dunkwa Offin in the Central Region.

The completion and commissioning of these centres align with Ghana's infrastructure development efforts, especially as the country prepares to host the 13th edition of the African Games from March 8 to March 23, 2024.

Minister Ussif stated, "The 10 youth resource centres that we started—six of them—are all ready for commissioning.

On the 28th of this month, His Excellency the President of the Republic will be going to Koforidua to commission the Koforidua Stadium."

The African Games are set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium and the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex.