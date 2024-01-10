Ghana's president Akufo-Addo sets ambitious target for Black Stars ahead of AFCON 2023

President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered a powerful rallying cry to the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national football team, urging them to approach the imminent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with unwavering self-belief and a determined "can-do" spirit.

Expressing his confidence in the team's capabilities, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism that the Black Stars can break the four-decade-long trophy drought and emerge victorious in the prestigious tournament.

The President, accompanied by key officials such as Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, and Hon. Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, attended a farewell dinner at the team's camp in Kumasi on Tuesday.

This marked the conclusion of the Black Stars' rigorous pre-tournament preparations, which included a final friendly match resulting in a goalless draw against Namibia on January 8.

As Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside formidable opponents Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, the AFCON journey commences on January 14 with a crucial match against Cape Verde, followed by subsequent fixtures against Egypt and Mozambique.

Minister Ussif echoed the President's optimism, expressing strong belief in Coach Chris Hughton's team to bring an end to Ghana's AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars are set to depart Accra for Abidjan on January 10, where they will finalize their preparations before the opening match against Cape Verde on Sunday. The nation eagerly anticipates their quest for AFCON glory.