Ghana’s Prince Adu reflects on injury comeback ahead of Europa League clash with Lazio

Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu is relishing the chance to face Lazio in the Europa League knockout stage, a moment that once seemed impossible when a meniscus injury nearly ended his career.

Adu, now a key player for Viktoria Plzen, spent nearly two years on the sidelines before rebuilding his career in Europe.

"It was a really difficult moment in my life because I had never experienced injury before," Adu told Flashscore. "I decided to quit football because my knee was not healing. I didn't know whether I could come back and play again."

After an unsuccessful surgery in Ghana, a lifeline came from Danish club Randers, who facilitated a second operation in Europe.

"I am grateful to Randers for stepping in. They helped me recover when I had lost all hope. That opportunity saved my career," Adu added.

With 10 goals in 28 games this season, the 21-year-old is now determined to help Plzen push further in the Europa League.

“We take it one game at a time, but we believe in our abilities. Lazio is a tough side, but we are ready for the challenge,” he said.